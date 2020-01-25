Sampson Boxing Wins Purse Bid to Stage Scottish Champion Josh Taylor’s Mandatory Title Defense Against Thailand’s Apinun Khongsong

(January 24, 2020) – Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing proudly announces he has won today’s IBF purse bid for the right to promote Scottish IBF Junior Welterweight Champion Josh Taylor’s mandatory defense against Thailand’s Apinun Khongsong.

Held at the IBF’s office in Springfield, NJ, Lewkowicz submitted a winning bid of $1.32M, topping Top Rank’s submission of $1.26M.

Under IBF rules, the fight must take place within 90 days of the bid or by April 20, 2020. Champion Taylor (16-0, 12 KOs) will be entitled to 65% of the winning bid ($858,000) while Khongsong (16-0, 13 KOs) will receive 35% ($462,000).

While the exact date and site are, as of now, unknown, Lewkowicz says he will get to work immediately arranging the particulars and wishes to reassure Taylor’s UK fans they will not be deprived of seeing their hero in action.

“I am honored to be promoting this fight between these two warriors and I want to make it clear I would not cheat UK fans of seeing this fight live,” said Lewkowicz. “It will be in Great Britain or Scotland. Please be patient, I will announce the full details very soon.”