Sanginov Remains Undefeated With TKO Victory In Mexico

LAS VEGAS, NV (June 25, 2018) – Undefeated WBC Youth middleweight prospect Mekhrubon Sanginov (6-0, 4 KOs), scored an impressive third round TKO over Carlos Lopez, this past Saturday in Tijuana, MX.

Sanginov, who trains out of Las Vegas by way of Dushanbe, Tajikistan, took the fight to Lopez from the opening round. Sanginov, who has power in both hands, landed some devastating hooks to the head of Lopez in the first two rounds, softening up him up. After landing a powerful straight right cross to the face of Lopez in the middle of round three, Sanginov was able to end the fight with a TKO victory. With the win, Sanginov extends his winning streak to six in a row.

“This was my first time fighting in Mexico and I wanted to make it a memorable one,” said Mekhrubon Sanginov. “I landed some powerful blows in the early rounds and got him out of there in round three. Right now, I’m focused on getting back in the gym to get ready for my next fight. There is no time to relax, I need to stay busy.”

Sanginov is a promotional free agent. His goal is to sign with a promoter and stay busy, fighting at least three more times before the end of the year.

“I want to prove to all the promoters in boxing that I’m a special fighter who will work hard to get to the top,” Sanginov continued. “I’m dedicated and I’m willing to fight anyone. All I need is a chance to prove myself.”