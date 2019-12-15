Sarah Bormann Defeats Lotta Loikkanen, Still WBF World Champion

(December 15, 2019) – Undefeated German star Sarah “Babyface” Bormann is still the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Womens World Light Flyweight Champion after successfully defending her title for the first time on Saturday, December 14.

Bormann had a little too much in the bag for gritty and game challenger Lotta Loikkanen from Finland, as she scored a unanimous decision in the main event of a big show at at the traditional Christmas Circus in Karlsruhe.

The 29-year-old champion, who also holds world titles with the Womens International Boxing Federation (WIBF) and Global Boxing Union (GBU), won by scores of 96-94 (judge Goran Filipovic), 96-94 (judge Alexander Hermann) and 99-89 (judge Monika Tubic).

A pro for almost exactly two years, Bormann improved her unblemished record to 12-0 (7), while Loikkanen (35) lost for the first time and drops to 6-1 (2).

The fight was promoted by Thomas Schwarz and his TS Fight-Sportmanagement.