Saturday Night’s Rising Star Promotions Fight Card at The Showboat in Atlantic City Has Been Postponed

ATLANTIC CITY (July 31, 2019)-This Saturday night’s big fight card at The Carousel Room at The Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City has been Postponed.

Unforeseen circumstances and logistical issues with some of the bouts is the reason for the show being moved to an early Fall date.

Rising Star Promotions is deeply sorry, and will be back with a great night of action at The Showboat.

Tickets may be returned to the point of purchase and more information for upcoming events can be viewed at www.rspboxing.com