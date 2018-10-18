Savannah Marshall Faces Yanina Orozco In Sofia Showdown

London, UK (October 18, 2018) – Super-middleweight powerhouse Savannah Marshall will take on the determined, unbeaten Yanina Orozco in a 10 round intercontinental championship bout on the undercard of the ‘Fire & Fury’ event at the Arena Armeec in Sofia, Bulgaria on Saturday 27 October.

The 27-year-old Hartlepool native heads into the fight with a perfect 3-0 record and occupying seventh place in the women’s super-middleweight standings. Her Argentinian opponent also boasts an unbeaten record, although three places separate them in the division’s rankings with Orozco currently in 10th place.

With one unbeaten record sure to fall on the night, Savannah predicts a great fight for the fans. Speaking about her opponent Savannah said: “This is a great match up for me and for the travelling fans. Like me, my opponent is unbeaten so I’m excited to get out there, give it all I’ve got and get the win. There’s a lot at stake.

“I’ve been in camp now for 14 weeks which has felt like a long time. But I’m looking forward to finally getting in the ring and showing what I’ve learnt in that time. All the training will be worth it.”

Savannah trains alongside event headliner Hughie Fury at the Team Fury gym in Bolton under the watchful eye of Hughie’s father and trainer Peter Fury.

“Peter has so much knowledge and I enjoy the way he approaches training us,” said Savannah. “The way we train is all about learning, progressing and constantly moving forward, which has filled me with confidence going into this fight.”

In the main event of the evening, IBF #2-rated heavyweight contender Kubrat “The Cobra” Pulev will face Britain’s IBF #3-rated Hughie Fury in a 12-round final elimination bout at the Arena Armeec in Pulev’s hometown of Sofia, Bulgaria. The winner of this bout will become the mandatory challenger for Anthony Joshua’s IBF heavyweight title.

Fans in the UK will be able to watch the fight live on free to air Channel 5.