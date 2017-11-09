Seini Draughn to make professional boxing

Charlotte, NC (November 8, 2017) – Combat sports star Seini Draughn will step into the ring on Friday, November 17th at The Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The show is promoted by Pretty Girl Promotions.

Draughn, who maybe better known as a professional wrestler Lei’D Tapa has appeared for TNA Impact Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, Global Force Wrestling and WWE Developmental territory NXT .

The native of Tampa, Florida via Tonga also has appeared in MMA fights in Japan, and is a 2-time IBJJF, 2-time Naga, and New Breed Champion.

Draughn’s opponent in the four-round heavyweight main event will be Melissa Holmes (1-3) of Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Also scheduled to appear will be middleweight Santario Martin (3-2, 2 KOs) of Gainsville, Florida; banta,weight Frank Gonzalez (2-0) of Cuba; welterweight Jamaal Gregory (1-1, 1 KO) of Charlotte; heavyweight Willie Harvey (0-0-1) of Plainfield, New Jersey and many more bouts to be announced.

Tickets can be purchased at www.prettygirlpromo.com