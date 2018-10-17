Sena Agbeko Vs Bryan Vera Headlines

Nashville, TN (October 16, 2018) – Tri-Star Boxing Promotions will host Murfreesboro, TN’s first pro boxing card in more than a quarter century when they present “Beatdown in the Boro” Saturday, December 8 at The Mid-TN Expo Center.

Doors open at 6 pm and tickets for “Beatdown in the Boro” will be on sale shortly at Tristarboxing.com.

Headlining is an intriguing eight round super middleweight showdown between Nashville’s Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko and longtime contender Bryan Vera of Austin, TX.

Originally from Accra, Ghana, the heavy-handed Agbeko’s outstanding professional record is 21-1 with 18 wins by knockout. In March, Agbeko outpointed Lawrence Blakey in Nashville and made it known he was eager to take on tougher opposition. Since defeating Blakey, Agbeko’s spent time training with many of the world’s top fighters in Las Vegas.

Recognized as one of the toughest and most exciting fighters on the planet, Vera’s never backed down from a challenge. His professional ledger is 26-13 with 16 wins by knockout and he’s been on boxing’s biggest stage multiple times. Vera has two wins against former world champion Sergio Mora along with knockout victories over former titlists Sergiy Dzinziruk and Andy Lee.

The tough Texan also shared the squared circle with James Kirkland, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. (twice), Willie Monroe Jr., Matt Korobov and Rocky Fielding among others. At 36, Vera looks to knock off Agbeko and have another run at the top.

“This is going to be the biggest fight for a local boxer in quite some time and it’s truly an honor to host the first fight card in more than a quarter century in my hometown,” said Matt Young, a Murfreesboro native and founder of Tri-Star Boxing. “Sena told us adamantly that he wants to step up the competition and Bryan Vera is the kind of opponent he was looking for. We’re expecting to see the best Sena Agbeko to date but he’s still in for a tough fight.”

Murfreesboro’s Rydell “Super” Mayes, 1-0 (1 KO), will face an opponent to be named in a four round heavyweight contest. A standout football player at Riverdale high school, Mayes scored an impressive knockout in his pro debut July 28.

Lightweight Austin “The Dream” Dulay looks to get back to his winning ways following his first career defeat when he faces an opponent to be named. Born and raised in Nashville, Dulay has an excellent 11-1 record with 8 victories by KO.

Popular Nashville native Eduardo “Chachi” Aguilar meets 15 fight veteran Carl Currie of Robbins, IL over four rounds. The two met July 28 and fought to a thrilling draw.

Unbeaten Memphis, TN based junior middleweight Mike Cook, 9-0 (4 KO’s), and heavyweight Dylan Courson, 2-1 (2 KO’s), of Rome, GA are slated to appear in separate bouts against opponents TBD.