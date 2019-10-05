Shields Vs Habazin Fight Called Off

SHOWTIME Will Televise Live Two-Fight Card Featuring Top Prospects Jaron Ennis and Jermaine Franklin

FLINT, Mich. – October 4, 2019 – The Claressa Shields vs. Ivana Habazin WBO and WBC 154-pound world title fight has been called off following an altercation prior to Friday’s official weigh-in that resulted in an injury to Habazin’s trainer, James Ali Bashir. Without her chief second available for Saturday night, Habazin withdrew from the fight.

The remainder of the event, featuring as many as seven bouts promoted by Salita Promotions will proceed as scheduled from the Dort Federal Credit Union Event Center in Flint.

SHOWTIME will televise a two-fight card featuring undefeated welterweight prospect Jaron Ennis of Philadelphia taking on Argentina’s Demian Daniel Fernandez in a 10-round 147-pound bout. In the telecast opener, unbeaten heavyweight prospect Jermaine Franklin of Saginaw, Mich., will face once-beaten Pavel Šour in a 10-round heavyweight bout. SHOWTIME BOXING: SPECIAL EDITION airs live as planned at 9p ET/6p PT.

Ennis (23-0, 21 KOs) weighed in at 146.2 pounds and Fernandez (12-1, 5 KOs) at 146.6 pounds. Franklin weighed in at 231.4 pounds and Šour at 238 pounds.

Still scheduled for action off-TV is the “All Detroit” 10-round showdown between West Detroit’s WBO No. 13-rated super flyweight Jarico “Great Lakes King” O’Quinn (12-0-1, 8 KOs) and East Detroit’s James “O.G.” Smith (13-2, 7 KOs), as well as Scotland’s Hannah Rankin (7-3, 1 KO) taking on California-based veteran Erin Toughill (7-5-1) in a six-round showcase.

Also fighting will be Flint, Mich., cruiserweight Robert Simms (9-3, 3 KOs) going into a six-round battle against Demetrius Banks of Detroit (10-8-1, 5 KOs); undefeated Kazakhstani heavyweight Izim Izbaki (2-0, 1 KO) facing Mount Morris, Michigan’s Troy Albring over four rounds; and undefeated welterweight Jacob Bonas (3-0-1, 2 KOs), one of the last of the young fighters trained by the late, great Emanuel Steward, taking on Indiana’s Norfleet Stitts in a four-rounder.