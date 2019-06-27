ShoBox: The Next Generation heading to Battle at the Boat 122

TACOMA, Wash. (June 26, 2019) – SHOWTIME is coming back to the Emerald Queen Casino.

Battle at the Boat, the nation’s longest running tribal boxing series, will hold its 122nd installment on Friday, July 12 in Tacoma, Wash. The card, which will be televised live on the critically acclaimed SHOWTIME boxing series, “ShoBox: The New Generation,” will feature undefeated heavyweight contenders Jermaine Franklin and Otto Wallin, and rising undefeated super featherweight Giovanni Cabrera Mioletti.

Tickets are priced $200, $80 and $60, and are now on sale at Ticketmaster or the EQC box office.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with the broadcast starting at 7 p.m.

“We are very excited to have SHOWTIME boxing back in the Pacific Northwest,” said Brian Halquist, who is co-promoting the event with Salita Promotions. “You have two heavyweight bouts featuring four of the top boxers in the world, and a super featherweight contest with two of the sports rising stars. Brian Halquist Productions and the Battle at the Boat boxing series has had tremendous success in the past with SHOWTIME, it’s great to have SHOWTIME back in Tacoma.”

Franklin (18-0-0, 13 KOs), from Saginaw, Mich., will face Jerry Forrest (25-2-0, 19 KOs), of Newport News, Va., in one 10-round heavyweight bout. Franklin, the 2014 National Golden Gloves Champion, is coming off a win over Rydell Booker, who was 25-1 when the two met on April 13 in Atlantic City.

“Jermaine Franklin is the best American heavyweight prospect and, at only 25 years old, still has a ton of growth potential. He passed his first test on ShoBox in April and we look forward to getting a second look at him in another step-up fight,” said Gordon Hall, Executive Producer of ShoBox. “Forrest is far more experienced than Franklin. This will be his fifth fight of 2019, and he is fully aware of what a win will do for his career.”

Sweden’s Wallin (20-0-0, 13 KOs) meets B.J. Flores (34-4-1, 21 KOs) in the other 10-round heavyweight contest.

“This is an exciting time for the heavyweight division and on July 12 boxing fans will have an opportunity to witness two of the division’s best new faces in significant tests,” said promoter Dmitriy Salita.

Undefeated Cabrera Mioletti, a native of Seattle, who now fights out of Chicago, will go up against an undefeated fighter for the seventh time in his young career when he fights Luis Porozo (14-0-0, 7 KOs) in a 10-round affair.

Cabrera Mioletti sports a 16-0-0 record with 7 KOs. The 24-year-old Cabrera Mioletti has handed six boxers their firs career defeat.

“I’ve been in the boxing game for over 30 years and I’ve never seen a better prospect than Gio,” Halquist said. “Many boxers can go their entire careers without facing an undefeated fighter. Gio has already fought, and defeated, six of them. It’s just unheard in this sport today.”

ShoBox: The New Generation is boxing’s premier proving ground for top prospects determined to fight for a world title, matching young talent competitively against their toughest opponents to date. More than 75 ShoBox fighters have become world champions.

SHOWTIME and Halquist Productions have teamed up numerous times over the last two decades, highlighted by the semifinals of the 2010 Bantamweight Tournament, which featured the top four bantamweights in the world – Joseph Agbeko, Vic Darchinyan, Abner Mares and Yonnhy Perez.

The event saw Agbeko defeat Perez for the International Boxing Federation World bantamweight championship and Mares win a split decision over Darchinyan in a bout for the World Boxing Council Silver bantamweight title and the International Boxing Organization World bantamweight strap.

The undercard also featured Cesar Seda capturing the vacant World Boxing Organization NABO super flyweight title and a win by former WBA world flyweight champion Eric Morel.

Additional SHOWTIME boxing events at the Emerald Queen Casino included Darchinyan defeating Dmitry Kirillov for the IBF world super flyweight title on Aug. 2, 2008 and Eddie Chambers beating Calvin Brock in the IBF world heavyweight title elimination tournament on Nov. 2, 2007.