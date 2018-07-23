Shoh Ergashev Returns to Action

(July 23, 2018) – Uzbekistan-born junior welterweight sensation Shohjahon “Shoh” Ergashev will return to action on Sunday, August 19, at the Korston Club Hotel Moscow, in Moscow, Russia. The fearsome punching southpaw Ergashev (12-0, 11 KOs) will face Kampala, Uganda’s Juma Waswa (10-2-1, KOs) in the 10-round main event.

In his last fight, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in April, the WBA #7-ranked Ergashev went the 10-round distance for the first time while winning every round and the WBA International title against former World Series of Boxing Champion Zhimin Wang of China.

Ergashev, who spends most of his time training at the Kronk Boxing Gym in Detroit, says that even though Wasma has never been stopped or knocked down in his career, he is shunning the boxer’s convention of saying he will go for the KO only if it presents itself.

The fearless Uzbek says he’s only out for one thing in this and every fight.

“I am happy to be fighting in Moscow in front of my fans from Russia and Uzbekistan. My goal is to score exciting knockouts and that’s what I plan on doing August 19.”

“Shoh is one of the hardest punchers in boxing,” said Ergashev’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “I believe he has all the ingredients to be a dominant force and one of the most exciting fighters in the sport. On August 19, he will take another step toward his goal of winning a world title in the near future.”

Salita, says the 25-year-old is a bright light, even in his formidable stable of Soviet Bloc fighters that includes undefeated Kazakhstani junior welterweight showman Bakhtiyar Eyubov, world-rated super middleweight Aslambek Idigov, world-rated light heavyweight Umar Salamov, undefeated heavyweight Apti Davtaev, world-rated Ukrainian-born Korean Arnold Khegai, cruiserweight contender Alexey Zubov, undefeated women’s future champion Elena Savelyeva, top-rated bantamweight Nikolai Potapov and undefeated IBF #1 contender Elena Gradinar.