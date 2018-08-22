Shoh Ergashev Wins Again in Russia

(August 21, 2018) – Undefeated junior welterweight slugger Shohjahon “Shoh” Ergashev notched another dominating victory on Sunday night, in front of a packed house at the Korston Club Hotel Moscow, in Moscow, Russia, as he demolished opponent Juma Waswa in four one-sided rounds.

Fighting in the 10-round main event, Uzbekistan-born southpaw Ergashev (now 13-0, 12 KOs) was even able to drop Uganda’s Waswa for the first and second times ever, before stopping him the first time in his career.

Ergashev showed his versatility, as he dug a lot of punches to the body to lower the defense of his opponent, who was fighting out of a high-hand-raised peekaboo stance. Throughout the fight, Waswa (now 10-3-1, 4 KOs) didn’t manage to land even one clean punch.

Afterwards, the confident Ergashev called for a high-profile opponent to face him.

“I am happy I got to get in some rounds and the fight concluded as I wished with a stoppage,” said Ergashev, “but now I am ready to come back to the US and get some big names under my belt. How about Brandon Rios? I would break him in half.”

25-year-old Ergashev, a national hero in Uzbekistan, trains at the Kronk Boxing Gym in Detroit under the watchful eyes of Javan SugarHill Steward and co-trainer Rick Phillips.

“Shoh is one of the most exciting and hardest punchers in boxing,” said Ergashev’s promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “I feel very confident that he can beat all the champions in the division and he is still getting better in every fight. With his power, the sky is the limit.”