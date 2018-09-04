Showtime Sports® Releases Danny Garcia And Shawn Porter 12-Round Battles With Keith Thurman In Advance Of WBC Welterweight World Championship September 8 Live On Showtime®

WHAT: SHOWTIME Sports released Danny Garcia and Shawn Porter’s championship showdowns with welterweight titlist Keith Thurman in advance of their upcoming clash for the vacant WBC Welterweight World Championship Saturday, September 8 live on SHOWTIME.

Porter’s close but unanimous-decision loss to Thurman and Garcia’s split-decision loss to Thurman are available now in their entirety on SHOWTIME Sports digital platforms. Both the Porter-Thurman 2016 Fight of the Year Candidate and the Garcia-Thurman unification bout, which were broadcast live in primetime on CBS, would have been ruled a draw if a single round in each fight were scored differently.

The September 8 SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast of Garcia vs. Porter from Barclays Center in Brooklyn sees two former champions facing off for the chance at a second world title in one of boxing’s deepest divisions. The fight will mark the sixth fight this year featuring top-10 welterweights on SHOWTIME and the eighth matchup of top-five vs. top-five opponents on the network across all divisions.

Next week, SHOWTIME will release Porter’s ninth round TKO stoppage of Andre Berto and Danny Garcia’s 2018 Knockout of the Year candidate of Brandon Rios, both in their entirety.

Danny Garcia vs. Keith Thurman: Full Fight | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Link: https://s.sho.com/2MZB6kA

CREDIT: SHOWTIME

Keith Thurman vs. Shawn Porter: Full Fight | SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING

Link: https://s.sho.com/2MAUoNH

CREDIT: SHOWTIME