Showtime Sports® Releases Exclusive Clip From All Access: Wilder Vs. Breazeale

NEW YORK – May 6, 2019 – SHOWTIME Sports released an exclusive clip from ALL ACCESS: WILDER vs. BREAZEALE in advance of the premiere this Friday, May 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME. VIDEO: https://s.sho.com/2GY9KX4

The latest installment of the Sports Emmy® Award-winning series immerses viewers into the lives and training camps of Deontay Wilder and Dominic Breazeale as the 6-foot-7 heavyweights approach a grudge match that has been brewing for more than two years. Wilder will attempt to make the ninth successful defense of his WBC Heavyweight World Championship on Saturday, May 18 live on SHOWTIME from Barclays Center in Brooklyn in a matchup of two American heavyweights with a combined 90 percent knockout ratio.

ALL ACCESS: WILDER vs. BREAZEALE immediately precedes a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader headlined by undefeated blue-chip featherweight prospect Ruben Villa taking on Luis Alberto Lopez.

In addition, the network will offer digital daily installments of ALL ACCESS DAILY: WILDER vs. BREAZEALE during fight week. The digital shorts will deliver the franchise’s signature access and storytelling in the final days before the heavyweight showdown beginning Wednesday, May 15 on the network’s social media channels.