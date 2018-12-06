Showtime Sports® Releases First Look At All Access: Wilder Vs. Fury Epilogue

SHOWTIME Sports released a first look at ALL ACCESS: WILDER vs. FURY EPILOGUE with an exclusive clip documenting the final moments before last Saturday’s heavyweight thriller between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury. The final part of the immersive documentary series will premiere this Saturday immediately following the SHOWTIME presentation of Wilder vs. Fury at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The networks’ Emmy Award winning Epilogue reveals the drama of fight night from a unique perspective and introduces viewers to the rarely seen aftermath of world championship prizefighting. In this exclusive clip, SHOWTIME provides a glimpse into the pulsating ring walk as the two heavyweight giants are just moments away from the most important fight of their careers.

The SHOWTIME presentation of Wilder vs. Fury, a bout that has been hailed as “…the greatest night for boxing in the U.S. in recent memory,” by Yahoo! Sports, will air this Saturday, December 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. ALL ACCESS: WILDER vs. FURY EPILOGUE goes behind the scenes, into the locker rooms, corners and inner circles as Fury aims to complete a storybook comeback and Wilder looks to continue his reign as the “baddest man on the planet.”

