Showtime Sports® To Chronicle Manny Pacquiao Vs. Adrien Broner With Emmy® Award-Winning Series All Access

NEW YORK – December 28, 2018 – SHOWTIME Sports will chronicle the buildup to the welterweight world championship between Senator Manny Pacquiao and must-see attraction Adrien Broner with a new installment of the Emmy Award-winning series ALLACCESS. The multi-part series premieres Friday, January 4 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on SHOWTIME and airs on consecutive Fridays leading into the January 19 SHOWTIME PPV® from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

ALL ACCESS: PACQUIAO VS. BRONER will peel back the curtain as Pacquiao transitions from the final days of Senate in his native Philippines to training camp in Los Angeles for his first fight in America in more than two years. The immersive series will document Broner, one of boxing’s most colorful personalities, as the four-division champion prepares for a chance to become a two-time titlist in boxing’s glamour division.

Photo: SHOWTIME

Episode two of ALL ACCESS: PACQUIAO VS. BRONER will premiere Friday, January 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. ALL ACCESS EPILOGUE, which spotlights the immediate buildup to fight night and the solemn aftermath of world championship prizefighting, will premiere on Saturday, January 26.

The acclaimed SHOWTIME Sports original series will be accompanied by digital features released throughout fight week on the networks’ social media channels. ALL ACCESS DAILY will deliver the same intimate access and signature storytelling as the intensity builds toward fight night. New installments of the digital series will be available each day beginning Wednesday, January 16 on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page.

Filming for the series is underway as Pacquiao recently begun phase two of his camp in Los Angeles under the legendary Freddie Roach. Cincinnati’s Broner, the second-youngest four-division champion in history, is in the midst of training camp in West Palm Beach, Fla., under the tutelage of Kevin Cunningham.