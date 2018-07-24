Showtime Sports® To Live Stream Undercard In Advance Of Mikey Garcia Vs. Robert Easter Jr

NEW YORK (July 23, 2018) – SHOWTIME Sports will provide live streaming of undercard fights and analysis on the network’s social platforms in advance of this Saturday’s Mikey Garcia vs. Robert Easter Jr. Lightweight World Championship Unification. SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN, the fifth digital presentation of live boxing in 2018, will stream on the SHOWTIME Sports YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT preceding the evening’s SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® tripleheader live on SHOWTIME at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

The social media offering will include a 10-round bout featuring undefeated super lightweight prospect Fabian Maidana, the brother of former champion Marcos Maidana, as well as special guests breaking down the highly anticipated unification fight from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. This is the third consecutive year that SHOWTIME has delivered free live streams of boxing, an industry-leading offering available to all consumers with internet access.

Former three-division champion Abner Mares will join boxing broadcaster Ray Flores and analyst Chris Mannix as they call the fights from ringside in Los Angeles and preview that evening’s three-fight telecast.

Maidana (15-0, 11 KOs), the younger brother of former two-division world champion Marcos Maidana, will face his toughest professional test in former world title challenger Andrey Klimov (20-4, 10 KOs). The 26-year-old Maidana, of Argentina, is looking to continue his rise from prospect to contender. Also on the live stream, 2016 U.S. Olympian and unbeaten prospect Karlos Balderas (5-0, 4 KOs) will appear in a six-round super featherweight bout against an opponent to be announced.

In addition to Garcia vs. Easter, the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast features the return of Cuban heavyweight slugger Luis Ortiz against former world title challenger Razvan Cojanu in a 10-round bout, plus unbeaten super lightweight contender Mario Barrios taking on Jose Roman in a 10-round showdown.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN – 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT



NOTE: SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN will be geo-blocked for U.S. users only.