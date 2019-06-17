Showtime Sports® Video Feature: Houston Homecoming For Jermall Charlo

Jermall Charlo Video Feature: https://s.sho.com/2MTt0LL

(June 17, 2019) – WHAT: Unbeaten WBC Interim Middleweight Champion and Houston-native Jermall Charlo gives an intimate and personal tour of his hometown in this SHOWTIME Sports video feature, visiting the places he spent his formative years before becoming a local celebrity and boxing world champion.

Charlo welcomes viewers into his palatial mansion, his childhood gym and the high school where he met his future wife in this 14-minute video feature. Charlo also receives a gym visit from Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Rockets forward Rashard Lewis as he prepares to take on middleweight contender Brandon Adams on Saturday, June 29 live SHOWTIME from NRG Arena in Houston.

“We could have been anywhere in the world, but I never wanted to live anywhere else,” Charlo said of Houston.

Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will also feature hard-hitting super welterweight Erickson “Hammer’’ Lubin taking on French contender Zakaria Attou in a 12-round WBC title elimination bout in the co-main event. Opening the telecast is a WBA featherweight title eliminator between Mexican Eduardo Ramirez and power-punching Dominican Claudio Marrero.