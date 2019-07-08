Sibusiso Zingange eyes Billel Dib scalp as he targets Andrew Cancio

(July 7, 2019) – Current WBA Pan African Champion & WBA World #14 Sibusiso Zingange has targetted a clash with Australia’s Billel Dib who also sits in a lofty position in the WBA ratings, with Dib clocking in at number 5 in the latest ratings issued by the World Boxing Association.

Dib has openly targetted a clash with current WBA world champion Andrew Cancio, who recently repeated his stoppage victory of Alberto Machado last month, however, Zingange is looking to scupper Dib’s world title plans by creating some of his own.

The South African gave his thoughts ahead of a potential clash with Australian Dib, “Dib is a good fighter and I take nothing away from him. He has been a champion so he has my respect definitely but I believe that I can beat Dib in good style.

“A fight with Billel Dib would mean the world to me as it would put me in line to face a world champion after I beat him. It will give me a great opportunity that I will grab with both hands.”

Zingange has won back to back titles in his last two contests, picking up the ABU and WBA Pan African titles at 130 pounds. The South African discussed his feelings about winning both of these titles.

He said, “Being WBA Pan African champion is fantastic as it got me ranked in the world top 15 and it gives me the opportunity to get big fights and get closer to becoming a world champion which I believe I am going to be.

“I will beat Dib as I am coming to fight and I want to wish him good luck if we do fight as I think it will be a fun fight for everyone to watch. After Dib I am coming for Cancio and I will be ready to beat him and become world champion.”