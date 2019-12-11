Silver Bow To Stage Inaugural Card Of Champbox Series

Trenton, NJ (December 10, 2019) – On Saturday night, January 25th, Silver Bow will stage the Inaugural ChampBox Series event at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

The ChampBox series is designed to showcase the top professional and amateur boxers in the New Jersey area.

“It’s an honor to start the ChampBox series in my home state of New Jersey,” said Bill Halkias of Silver Bow. “We have an abundance of Professional and Amateur fighters for the series, and it will provide opportunities for many fighters.”

“Partnering up with the CURE Insurance Arena is important, as it’s a 1st class facility, and located in the capital city of Trenton.”

Headlining the event will be undefeated cruiserweight Mike Hilton.

Hilton of Trenton is a former National Golden Gloves champion, who currently has a record of 9-0 with seven knockouts.

The 33-year-old Hilton will be making the 3rd appearance in his hometown, and he is coming off a 3rd round technical decision over Hector Perez on March 10, 2018, in Atlantic City.

Appearing on the card will be Ian Green (12-2, 9 KOs) of Paterson, New Jersey.

Green has wins over undefeated foes Khiary Gray (13-0) and Andy Mejias (15-0). Green will be looking to get back in the win column following dropping a fight to Kemahl Russell on September 9, 2017, in Queens, New York.

Also in action will be Glennwood Lattimer (1-0) of Philadelphia in a junior middleweight fight.

Highlighting the amateur portion of the card will be locals, Zaire Gross, Kevin Alexander, and Jabbar Abercrombie.

Tickets for this special evening of boxing are $25, $39, $59, $79 and the 1st two rows are $99. Tickets can be purchased at the following link:

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

The event is being sponsored by Flash Tech IT and CyberSecuirty since 1992. www.flashtech.com