Solomon Steps In For Injured Crowley, will Face Uk’s Mansouri

(June 17, 2019) – On Saturday, June 22, at CSU’s Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Douglasville, Georgia-based contender Brad “King” Solomon (28-1, 9 KOs) will step up on short notice to face the United Kingdom’s Navid “Nav” Mansouri (19-2-2, 6 KOs) in a 12-round battle for the WBC United States (USNBC) Super Welterweight Championship.

An arm injury to undefeated Canadian Cody Crowley has opened the door for Solomon, whose fight with Mansouri will serve as the main event of Bigger Than Life Entertainment and Mo Entertainment’s (in partnership with six-time World Champion Miguel Cotto’s Miguel Cotto Promotions) “Making A Champion” event and be televised live on CBS Sports (11 pm ET/8 pm PT) along with super flyweight Dewayne “Mr. Stop Running” Beamon (16-1-1, 11 KOs) of Goldsboro, North Carolina, facing Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina’s Lucas Emanuel Fernandez (12-2-1, 9 KOs) in the 10-round co-featured bout.

“I feel good,” said Solomon. “I was already training for something else, but this came along first and an opportunity like this is what I’ve been waiting for. I’m ready to show my talent and show I’m still here. After I do what I do to this guy, that will put me back in the eyes of everyone.”

Solomon, who says he’s had some bad luck with missed opportunities and contract disputes, doesn’t know much about his last-minute opponent, but isn’t worried.

“I’ll find out what he’s got when I get in there. I can adjust to anything, so I’m not too worried about it. I just want to use this win to springboard me into bigger opportunities. I was number one in the world and getting ready for a title shot, but it didn’t work out. I want to get back out there and get my title shot I deserve. It feels like my luck is changing now.

30-year-old Mansouri from Rotherham, Yorkshire, United Kingdom, is a former BBofC English Super Welterweight Champion and is currently living in Los Angeles and training at the legendary Wild Card Gym.

Mansouri says the move has given him a wealth of new experience.

“Training is going really well. I’ve moved down to Los Angeles for this camp. I’ve even left my family to do this camp. It’s hard, but you have to sacrifice for this game. I’m training with (former Peter Quillen and Paulie Malignaggi trainer) Eric Brown at the Wild Card Gym in Hollywood. I like working with him. I’ve got a strength and conditioning coach I’m working with as well, Taylor Ramsdell. The gym has a great atmosphere to it. I’m being exposed to a lot of different styles.

With a goal of becoming a known commodity in the US, Mansouri is hoping this fight provides the launching pad.

“This is a great thing to come to America to train and fight. I always wanted to fight here and this one is on two networks, so it’s a way to put myself out there in the American market. A lot of people will be watching this fight and I’m ready to show what I’m capable of doing.”

The exciting five-fight undercard, featuring Cleveland’s Montana Love (11-0-1, 5 KOs) taking on Kenya’s Michael Odhiambo (15-11, 12 KOs) in a six-round welterweight bout and Cleveland’s comebacking former contender Miguel Angel Gonzalez (24-4, 16 KOs) going against Mexico City’s Mario Perez (20-7-5, 12 KOs) in a lightweight six-rounder will be streamed live on www.fite.tv (7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT).