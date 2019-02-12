Sonny Conto Wins Pro Debut

NEW YORK (February 11, 2019)-Heavyweight Sonny Conto made a successful pro debut as he took out Jimmie Levins in the first round this past Friday night at 2300 Arena in Conto’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Conto put Levins on the canvas four-times in the opening frame, but for some reason the referee ruled slips. The 4th time Levins hit the canvas, it was from a vicious body shot, and the fight was halted at 2:19.

“Getting that 1st one out of the way is important. My father told me that this is my professional debut, but this is noting new. I have been doing this since I was 10 years-old. The hometown crowd was amazing, and it was a great opportunity. I can’t wait until the next one,” said Conto.

The 22 year-old Conto was was a two-time Pennsylvania Golden Gloves Champion as well as a Silver Medalist in the 2018 National Golden Gloves and a Bronze Medalist in the 2017 National Golden Gloves, is managed by Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank.