Star Boxing Returns To Resorts World Catskills For Catskills Clash II

New York (August 6, 2019) – “CATSKILLS CLASH II” will include five bouts on the card, including “Action” Anthony Laureano and Richie “Popeye the Sailor Man” Rivera, who won new titles during their thrilling fights at Resorts World Catskills in June.

Undefeated 2018 Connecticut Boxing Hall of Fame Fighter of the Year, “ACTION” ANTHONY LAUREANO (11-0 4KO’S), made his professional debut in September 2016. The East Hartford, CT native is known for his come forward, all action style, hence his nickname. With a relentless work ethic and a work rate inside the ring that is second to none, Laureano is a force to be reckoned with in the super lightweight division, which was prominent as he won the ABO America’s Super Lightweight Title in his last bout at Resorts World Catskills.

Undefeated power punching, light heavyweight, RICHIE “POPEYE THE SAILOR MAN” RIVERA (12-0 10KO’s), is arguably the most popular boxer and hardest hitter in New England. The 28-year-old has almost single handedly resurrected an otherwise dormant boxing scene of late in the Hartford market, which dates back a full century. Rivera won the ABO America’s Cruiserweight Title during his last match and looks forward to his return to the storied Catskills on September 14th.

TICKETS: Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, August 9 at 12:00 pm. Visit www.rwcatskills.com for tickets and additional details.

WHEN: Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 8:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Resorts World Catskills Epicenter

888 Resorts World Drive, Monticello, NY 12701

HOW: Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 9 at 12:00 pm and can be purchased by visiting ticketmaster.com.