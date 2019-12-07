Stephan Shaw Remains Perfect with 3rd Round Stoppage over Gregory Corbin

NEW YORK (December 6, 2019)- Split-T Management heavyweight Stephan Shaw remained undefeated with a 3rd round stoppage over Gregory Corbin on Thursday night at Terminal 5 in New York City.

Shaw dropped Corbin at the end of the 1st frame with a hard right hand. In round three, Shaw landed a hard combination that caused Corbin to be stunned badly on the ropes, and the bout was stopped at 2:14.

With the win, Shaw, 27 years-old of Saint Louis remains undefeated with a record of 13-0 with 10 knockouts. Shaw took out Corbin faster then former world champion Charles Martin, and will continue to be looked at as one of the top up and coming heavyweights in the world.

Shaw is promoted by DiBella Entertainment.