Stephen Shaw, Isaiah Steen and Rolando Vargas Score Impressive Stoppages

NEW YORK (March 4, 2019)-Three members of the Split-T Management stable scored impressive knockouts on Saturday night as part of the Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio.

Heavyweight Stephen Shaw raised his mark to 11-0 and notched his eighth stoppage as he stopped the very capable Donovan Dennis (12-5) in round three of their scheduled eight-round bout.

The win is very impressive for Shaw, as Dennis was a finalist in the highly-competitive Boxcino tournament, as well as pushing future world title-challenger Jarrell Miller in their ShoBox fight,

Shaw registered two knockdowns, with the 2nd resulting from a barrage of punches that had Dennis hit the bottom rope, and the fight was waved off at 2:08.

Middleweight Isaiah Steen of Cleveland, Ohio is now 12-0 with 10 knockouts with an explosive 6th round stoppage over veteran Chris Chatman (15-10-1).

Chatman had an impressive mark as he had defeated four undefeated opponents, and was able to hold world title challenger, Charles Hatley to a draw,

Steen scored two knockdowns, with the finish coming from a right hand at 31 seconds of round six.

WATCH STEEN’S KO

19 year-old junior welterweight Rolando Vargas of Milwaukee drilled Tamarcus Smith (2-2) at 2:41 in the 1st round of their four-round bout. Vargas is now 2-0 with two knockouts.

Vargas landed a huge combination that sent Smith down and out for approximately six-minutes

WATCH VARGAS KO

Shaw and Steen are promoted by DiBella Entertainment.