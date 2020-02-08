Steve Brogan Vs Jimmy First For Central Area Lightweight Title

(February 7, 2020) – In a battle of Yorkshire vs Lancashire at Lancashire Cricket Club, Bradford born Jimmy First will challenge Ormskirk native Steve Brogan for the Central Area Lightweight title on the latest stacked Contender VIP Promotions card on April 4.

First makes his second appearance on the upstart Contender VIP Promotions events, as he featured on the CVIP event in December which was labeled as one of the best small hall shows in recent memory by some big names in attendance.

First holds a 9-0 record heading into the event as he takes a step up in class against 14-2-2 Brogan, and the Yorkshireman weighed in on the 135lbs clash.

He said, “Firstly thank you to Mike Le-Gallez and Contender VIP Promotions for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited for this step up against a good fighter in Steve Brogan, but I believe this is my time to shine and I will emerge victoriously come April 4.”

One time English title challenger Brogan, who defeated Brad Botham for the Central Area title gave his take on his clash with First.

Brogan said, “This is going to be a good fight for the fans and thank you to Steve Wood for getting me this opportunity to contest the Central Area title on a quality show. I think I’m a level above Jimmy and have been in with better people and that will be the difference on the night at The Point.”

Event promoter Mike Le-Gallez gave his input on the Central Area title clash.

Le-Gallez added, “Area title clashes are the bread and butter of British boxing. You witness some of the most entertaining contests you will ever see in the flesh in these types of ‘trade’ fights.

“I’m absolutely delighted for Contender VIP to be putting on their first title fight on April 4 on what will be a stacked card including the next Contender VIP tournament at a great venue and I believe that Brogan vs First could steal the show. It has all the makings of being a great scrap!”