Steve Gago Reacts To Standout Performance

Macau (June 6, 2019) – Steve Gago put on a 10 round masterclass in Macau as he overcame the challenge of the tricky Adam Abdulhamid, winning the IBF Pan-Pacific Welterweight crown in the process.

Gago, who now moves to 11-0, opened up about his victory in Macau and the overall experience of boxing at the prestigious convention.

The ‘Timorese Terror’ said, “I felt really good to get back in the ring doing what I do best at such a prestigious event so I have got to thank my manager Tony Tolj and everybody at the IBF for making it a possibility!

“My opponent was a tricky customer. I caught him with some good shots early on and when he felt my power he seemed to a bit reluctant to engage. I stuck to the game plan and got the win and that’s what the objective was.”

Gago will now likely break into the world top 25 in the IBF ratings at just 11-0. This naturally will open doors for the all-action Aussie, doors Gago and his team seem to be fully aware of.

Gago continued, discussing the setting of the IBF convention in Macau and his plans for the foreseeable future.

The Western Australian stated, “To box in such an amazing venue as the Wynn Palace in Macau is something that will live with me forever and I honestly can’t thank my team, my manager Tony Tolj and the IBF for making that happen.

“The convention really is a special event to be a part of in any capacity but to win a title at it is a dream in itself.

“Going forward I want to carry on developing and working my way up the world rankings at the right place. I have a great management team who have guided me perfectly so far and I fully trust them to get me the right fights at the right time.”

Gago’s manager comes in the form of Australian Boxing kingpin Tony Tolj, who manages an array of top talents in the Australasian region. Tolj gave his take on his charge Gago’s title-winning performance.

Tolj said, “Steve Gago is getting better all the time and he has a really bright future ahead of him.

“We guide all our fighters correctly and get them opportunities such as the one Steve has gotten in Macau. He has the talent to go to the very top but we’re building and I’m sure that the world will hear a lot about Steve Gago in the coming months and years.”