Sullivan Barrera Vs Seanie Monaghan Media Workout Recap

New York, NY (November 2, 2018) – Today at Mendez Boxing in Manhattan, Sullivan Barrera (21-2, 14 KOs) and “Irish” Seanie Monaghan (29-1, 17 KOs) addressed the media and faced off in advance of their Saturday, November 3 showdown on Golden Boy Fight Night on Facebook Watch live from the Aviator in Brooklyn. Below are quotes and photos from the event:

Sullivan Barrera – Former light heavyweight title contender

On the fight this weekend:

“I feel good, I feel great. Ready to retire him.

I’m going to bring it, and someday become the number one light heavyweight in the world.”

Make or break fight:

“For sure. But I’ve put in a lot of work, and I’m going to be the better man.”

“Irish” Seanie Monaghan

On the fight this weekend:

“It’s going to be a tough one, man, but I’m ready for it. Mentally and physically, I’m ready for it. Barrera is what I call a deep-water shark. He’s been in deep before, he’s dangerous the whole time. He’s the kind of guy, he’ll get dropped, get back up, and fight even harder. I’m expecting to get my work cut out for me, but I’m ready to do what I gotta do to win.”

Make or break fight:

“One hundred percent for both of us, I say. That’s why we’re both gotta be in desperation mode. We both desperately need to win this fight. It’s going to show on Saturday night. Lucky for you guys, but not so lucky for us!”

About Barrera-Monaghan: The Saturday, November 3 card, headlined by Sullivan Barrera versus “Irish” Seanie Monaghan as part of the Golden Boy Fight Night series on Facebook, will take place at The Aviator Sports & Events Center in Brooklyn, NY. The event is promoted by Main Events. The action will be streamed live globally on Facebook Watch via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

Tickets, priced from $125 to $50 are on sale and available through Eventbrite or by calling or emailing Main Events: 973-200-7050; boxing@mainevents.com.