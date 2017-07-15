Summer Heat Series of Boxing Continues August 11

For immediate Release

World Champion Terence Crawford and Brian Mcintyre in the house! ‘Summer Heat2 Night of the Undefeated’

DENVER (July 14, 2017) – Friday, August 11, 2017 the heat continues as InsideBoxing Promotions presents ‘Summer Heat 2’. The event will feature an evening of “Undefeated” these young guns are not only undefeated but the future of boxing. Scheduled for business and putting their undefeated status on the line we have, super featherweight Misael Lopez (7-0 4KO’s); featherweight, David Escamilla (7-0 5KO’s); Lightweight, Treven Coleman (6-0 3KO’s); bantamweight, Abel Soriano (5-0 2KO’s); lightweight, Antonio Flores (3-0 1KO) and lightweight, Sergio Lujan (1-0 1KO)

Also scheduled to see action are boxing sensations: Super flyweight, Freddy Marquez (1-1); bantamweight, Alejandro Castillo (5-2); super featherweight, Jose Morales (8-7) and Light weight, Baltazar Ramirez (3-3).

In contests that have been agreed to and finalized we have Antonio Flores stepping up his game against the tough and seasoned Jose Morales. Treven Coleman from Omaha, NB will meet Denver’s hard hitting Baltazar Ramirez in a lightweight contest.

The card will feature semi-pro boxers brought to you by the United States Boxing League (USBL). All semi-pro boxing fights are contested in a professional format, officiated and judged by Colorado commissioned officials. The bouts are 3 rounds each and fought without headgear and professional gloves are used. Highlighting semi-pro action will be featherweights Pedro Diaz against Misael Reyes from Kansas.

Both Coleman and Soriano are stablemates of world champion Terence Crawford. Brian ‘Bomac’ Mcintyre and Crawford will be in attendance in support of teammates. You certainly want to arrive at the venue early and catch a glimpse, a photo and or an autograph of the current super lightweight world champion boxer!

Stay tuned as this stacked card continues…

When: Friday, August 11, 2017

Time: Doors open at 6PM

Where: Imperium Event Center, 3051 West 74th Ave., Westminister, CO 80030

Tickets are priced at $20 each. No reserved seating except VIP table seating so you want to get there early and grab the front row!

$59 per VIP table seat (Tables seat 6)

Tickets on sale now at TicketSpice or call for tickets/Info: Aurelio Martinez – 720.297.7655, Matt Casias – 720.319.1028, Ricardo Sandoval – 303.217.3170, you may also contact your favorite fighter on the card!

