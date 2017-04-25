Press Release

DENVER (April 25, 2017) – InsideBoxing Promotions will once again begin to bring the excitement of boxing to fans hungering for the new wave of promising boxers. With the increase of talented and skilled boxers making their way into the professional rankings, the public needs to share and be part of the excitement. Inside Boxing Promotions hopes to be a big part of you, the fan being able to witness the resurrection of American dominance in the sport of boxing.

Summer Heat Series of Boxing begins on Friday, June 16 showcasing the superb talents of undefeated boxers Misael Lopez (super featherweight) and Ignacio Chairez (lightweight). The event will also introduce outstanding amateurs Carlos Carrillo and Sergio Lujan into the professional realm of the sport known as the sweet science.

June 16 will be the first of three ‘Summer Heat’ boxing events before InsideBoxing Promotions turns to their autumn and winter experiences.

Aurelio Martinez, founder of InsideBoxing and Insideboxing promotions has been involved in boxing for over three decades, his experience in the sport have proven beneficial on the business side of the game.

In 1986 Martinez turns promoter, opens the boxing gym “Catacombs” and retires as a fighter. Promoting boxing events under the banner of Lupita EnterpriZes named after his wife Lupita. Martinez’ boxing events quickly became the pride of Colorado, bringing in name fighters such as Wilfredo Benitez, Rey Medel, and Joey Olivo among many others. On June 23, 1989, Martinez brought the first championship contest Colorado had seen since 1957 when Joe Brown defeated Orlando Zulueta.

The June 23rd event was held at the Currigan Exhibition Hall, downtown Denver, Colorado. When champion Rey Medel from San Antonio, TX successfully defended his title against Italian contender Luigi Camputaro, The show was produced for broadcast on national TV by Cornell Richardson of New York, NY.

InsideBoxing Promotions has put on some of the biggest events Colorado has had, including a number of WBC championships. Including the one and only WBC Championship ever in the state of Wyoming. The WBC championship in Cheyenne, Wyoming at the famed Icon Center paired Donald Camarena against James Crayton of Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to Currigan Exhibition Hall and the Icon Center, InsideBoxing Promotions also held shows at the Pepsi Center and the Western Stock Show Arena.

Martinez credits much of his success to the late Barry Fey who partnered with him on many occasions. “I miss Barry very much, not only was he a business partner, he was a business mentor. He taught me much in the promotional business. Should success be with me from here out, I will build an events center and name it after Barry”.

It’s been over 8 years since InsideBoxing Promotions has put together a boxing event and the decision to start promoting again is twofold: One is the addition of business minded partners, InsideBoxing Promotions now has three highly qualified individuals at the helm. Entrepreneurs and highly successful businessmen, Matt Casias and Rick Sandoval join Martinez as business partners and ownership of Insideboxing promotions.

Casias has been involved with the local boxing scene since 1998 and a fan of the sweet science his entire life. A successful businessman and philanthropist, Matt is excited to apply his business experience and leadership to IBP. By working together as a team, IBP has created a clear and exciting vision of long term goals that will not only benefit our talented group of athletes but also our sponsorship partners. Matt believes the core values of IBP along with strong leadership and ethical business approach will translate into a very successful and sustainable organization.

Sandoval is no stranger to boxing as he himself has mixed it up in the ring as an amateur. Today Sandoval owns two event centers that cater to the Spanish speaking public and readying to open a third location. Sandoval’s knowledge of the sport compiled with his business experience and topped off with his relationship within the Spanish speaking public will surely prove beneficial to IBP.

The trio expects nothing short of success with InsideBoxing Promotions and are committed in putting in the time, effort and finances needed to accomplish and meet this goal; Number two is the outstanding talent InsideBoxing is working with, when you have the product, it’s easier to make the sale.

Martinez, Casias and Sandoval plan on taking a magnanimous approach to the renewal of InsideBoxing Promotions.

