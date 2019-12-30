Super Bantamweight Chris Glover ties in with Vegas Grand Boxing

( December 28, 2019) – Liverpool Super Bantamweight Chris Glover has had an interesting rise to the professional ranks to say the very least. After a limited amateur career in between playing then coaching football, the now Brooklyn-based upstart turned professional in mid-2019, winning his professional debut by knockout in the opening stanza of the scheduled four-round contest.

Glover, who is guided by world-famous trainer Andre Rozier opened up about his inception into the professional ranks under the eye of Brooklyn native Rozier. “I’ve known Richard Commey for years and I’ve helped with media work over the years as that’s my trade away from boxing. So when I moved back to New York Richard took me to the gym and introduced me to Andre and my life changed from there. I owe Andre, Richard and Terrence Simpson everything. They’ve made me such a better person and kept me on the right track in life.

“I didn’t do much as an amateur, I played football (soccer) for years and had amateur fights around that. I never really took boxing too seriously until I met Mark Kinney in Liverpool and then Andre and Team Havoc took that to the next level. I met Ryan Rickey through Richard Commey and we worked out how to get me active so with his help, he took me to North Carolina to box on the Vegas Grand Boxing events and it just spiraled from there really. Ryan along with Andre of course, Mike Leanardi, Daniel Gonzalez and Tony Tolj have really helped guide me the right way and that culminated with a first-round win on my pro debut, something a lot of people never believed I would achieve.

“I’ve got to really thank Paulie Malignaggi too who’s always there to give me advice and he really helped me settle in when I moved to New York a few years back, and I really appreciate everything Paulie’s done for me.”

Glover, who is trained and advised by Team Havoc alongside Rickey, Leanardi, and Tolj is based out of Andre Rozier’s legendary Havoc Camp in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. The 122 pounder described life inside a Sadam Ali’s gym which has been labeled ‘The Kronk of the East’.

Glover said, “Working with Andre, Terrence, Lenny, and all of the boys made me a fighter. It’s like nowhere else I’ve ever been and I’ll never go anywhere like it. Working closely with Richard Commey, Duke Micah, Richardson Hitchins, Sergiy Derevyanchenko, Sadam Ali, Mickey Bey, Joe Williams, Chris Algieri, Alex Vargas, Ivan Golub, Edgar Berlenga, Pablo Valdez, the list goes on and on. These men gave me an education in professional boxing and it’s made me a better human being as well as massively improved inside the ring.

“Andre has given me the reigns to grow in all forms of my career in and out of the ring. We have Havoc Management now and Havoc Media which I work in every day, working with fighters, promoters, managers, sanctioning bodies the world over on a daily basis in a place I now consider home, Brooklyn, New York. I miss home, I miss going to watch Everton every week with the lads but I have to make these sacrifices to be the best I can be in life. I’m glad I have such great people around me who make these sacrifices worth making.”

The undefeated super bantamweight heads into a scheduled 5 fights in 2020 all under the Vegas Grand Boxing Promotions banner. ‘Bomber’ Glover elaborated on his plans for 2020. He said, “Well I’ve got to continue to improve. I won’t stop at doing this until I become the best I can be. That’s my goal, to be honest, I’m taking one fight at a time. I train hard and I just want to keep improving.

“I’m made up to be working with Vegas Grand Boxing. The setup they have is a proven ‘proving-ground’ for fighters all over America and the world to be honest to develop their skills, learn their craft and progress through the ranks. That’s what I want to do with my career, but I know I need to improve and Vegas Grand Boxing is the best place to do that I believe.

“The team at Vegas Grand Boxing was instrumental with Sergey Kovalev’s first half a dozen fights in America. They’ve showcased top quality prospects like Michael Williams Jr who’s with Roy Jones Jr now and Dylan Price who’s now promoted by Mayweather Promotions amongst others who are well known within East Coast boxing circles. So to try to follow in the footsteps of those class acts is what I want to do and I have to thank LaVonda Earley for giving me the opportunity to box on the Vegas Grand Boxing events.

“2020 is just all about progression for me in the ring and out. I’ve had a wonderful year in and out of the ring and been a part of some massive events and I’m really grateful to have the opportunities I’ve had on all fronts. Being around the likes of Eddie Hearn’s team, Top Rank and Lou DiBella and being part of events like GGG vs Derevyanchenko, Crawford vs Mean Machine, Beterbiev vs Gvzodyk and just being able to soak up all the information that is put out there is fantastic for my career development in and out the ring and I’m indebted to Andre for getting me these opportunities.

Glover continued, as he discussed the reasons he chose to get into a professional ring despite having a comfortable living outside of prizefighting, “I pushed myself to box in order to follow the path that my late friend Brad Welsh wanted me to go down. I’ve said on numerous occasions, everything I do positively in life I do it in his memory. I miss him so much and I am doing my best to make him proud.

“Boxing has given me a great life so I have to give back to the sport in the ring as well as out. It’s given me Brooklyn and I love this place so much. I have to fulfill my potential and make the people proud back home who support me proud. Whether that support comes from everyone at the Everton match and the friends of Bradley’s I still speak to every day along with my family, I have to work hard and be the best I can be to justify them even taking time out to wish me all the best. Having any form of support means the world to me and I just don’t want to let people that care about me down.”