Super Bantamweight Title on the Line at GLORY 56 Denver

GLORY 56 SuperFight Series to feature one-night light heavyweight qualification tournament including Chris Camozzi, Myron Dennis, John King and Danny Mitchell

DENVER (July 11, 2018) – GLORY, the world’s premier stand-up combat league, today announced multiple bouts for GLORY 56 Denver, GLORY 56 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 56 prelims, scheduled to take place at 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colo. on Friday, Aug. 10.

GLORY super bantamweight champion Anissa Meksen (96-3, 30 KO, fighting out of France) looks to make her second title defense and pick up her third victory of the year when she faces Brazil’s Jady Menezes (12-2, 5 KO, fighting out of Brazil) at GLORY 56 Denver.

The world title bout is a rematch from GLORY 43 New York, which took place in July of last year. Their first bout – the GLORY debut for both fighters – was won by Meksen, who went on to capture the super bantamweight title and extend her GLORY record to a perfect 5-0. Menezes is out for revenge, stepping back into the GLORY ring for the first time since facing the French fighter.

After defeating featherweight contenders Azize Hlali and Victor Pinto en route to his one-night tournament victory at GLORY 53 Lille, No. 1-ranked Serhii Adamchuk (37-9, 14 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands) returns against No. 6-ranked Anvar Boynazarov (91-24-2, 53 KO, fighting out of the United States) of Uzbekistan.

Adamchuk, a former GLORY featherweight champion, and Boynazarov, a recent featherweight title challenger, met once before, with the Ukranian Adamchuk earning a unanimous decision in September of 2015.

The current GLORY 56 Denver card can be found below:

GLORY 56 Denver

Light Heavyweight Title Bout: Artem Vakhitov (c) vs. Danyo Ilunga

Super Bantamweight Title Bout: Anissa Meksen (c) vs. Jady Menezes

Featherweight Bout: Serhii Adamchuk vs. Anvar Boynazarov

GLORY 56 Denver will be carried live on ESPN2 at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 10.

The headline bout of GLORY 56 SuperFight Series features the fourth fight between former middleweight champions Simon “The One” Marcus (48-4-2, 27 KO, fighting out of Canada) and Jason “Psycho” Wilnis (30-8-1, 8 KO, fighting out of the Netherlands), now ranked No. 2 and No. 3 in the division respectively.

Marcus holds the edge in this series, taking two decisions over Wilnis in three fights. However, the most definitive win of the series belongs to Wilnis, a TKO that earned him championship gold at GLORY 33 New Jersey in 2016.

The winner of this fourth fight will be next in line for a crack at the middleweight crown.

GLORY 56 SuperFight Series will also feature a one-night tournament, with four American light heavyweights looking to punch their ticket to an upcoming contender tournament.

UFC veteran and Denver local Chris “Kamikaze” Camozzi (1-1, KO, fighting out of the United States) will seek success in a new weight class, moving up from middleweight to take on Texas-based John King (7-5-1, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States) in the tournament’s opening round.

On the other side of the tournament bracket, Myron “Light Skin Dynamite” Dennis (20-7, 9 KO, fighting out of the United States) welcomes GLORY newcomer Danny “D-Boy” Mitchell (10-2, 8 KO, fighting out of the United States) to the organization, while Mitchell, hailing from Broomfield, welcomes Dennis to hostile territory.

The current GLORY 56 SuperFight Series card can be found below:

GLORY 56 SuperFight Series

Middleweight No. 1 Contender Bout: Simon Marcus vs. Jason Wilnis

Light Heavyweight Tournament Final Bout: Winner of Bout A vs. Winner of Bout B

Light Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout B: Chris Camozzi vs. John King

Light Heavyweight Tournament Semifinal Bout A: Myron Dennis vs. Danny Mitchell

GLORY 56 SuperFight Series will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on Friday, Aug. 10.

The action in Denver kicks off with the GLORY 56 prelims, where Bang Muay Thai product Zack “King of War” Wells (5-1, 4 KO, fighting out of the United States) meets Chicago middleweight Ryot “The Game Changer” Waller, while Justin “J-Ho” Houghton (9-6, 3 KO, fighting out of the United States) squares off against Toronto’s Troy Sheridan (8-2, 3 KO, fighting out of Canada).

The current card GLORY 56 preliminary card can be found below:

GLORY 56 Prelims

Middleweight Bout: Zack Wells vs. Ryot Waller

Lightweight Bout: Justin Houghton vs. Troy Sheridan

Additional bouts for GLORY 56 Denver, GLORY 56 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 56 prelims, as well as streaming times for the GLORY 56 prelims, will be announced shortly.

Tickets for GLORY 56 Denver (including access to GLORY 56 SuperFight Series and the GLORY 56 prelims), with prices ranging $45 – $170, are on sale now and available for online purchase at altitudetickets.com or by phone at 866-461-6556.

GLORY 56 Denver will be the promotion’s second event during the Summer of GLORY 2018, a five-city campaign featuring can’t-miss events in New York, Denver, Shenzhen (China), Chicago and Amsterdam.

For more information about GLORY, visit glorykickboxing.com, and for more information about the Summer of GLORY 2018, visit glorykickboxing.com/summerofglory2018.