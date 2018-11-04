Super Featherweight Champion Miseal Lopez Fights At Home Following His Outstanding Victory On ShoBox: The New Generation

Local stars ready to shine on the undercard

LONGMONT, Colorado (November 4, 2018) – Misael Lopez grabbed the attention of boxing fans all across the country with an outstanding performance and domination of [then] undefeated James Wilkins of Staten Island, New York. The contest was broadcast on Showtime’s ‘ShoBox: The New Generation’ September 21, 2018. If you followed the pre-fight hype and Showtime’s promotion of Wilkins, one would think Lopez had no chance whatsoever of winning the contest. One thing was correct coming out of the pre-fight hype, there was complete domination, but it came from the opposite corner of Wilkins. Lopez in thorough control of the fight from start to finish, complete authority and picking up the ABF Continental strap with the victory. Lopez, born in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico and raised in Denver, Colorado is extremely gratified to have the honor of performing in front of his hometown fans as a champion.

InsideBoxing Promotions and Ghost Town Promotions in association with Denver Boxing Academy present ‘November Reign’ live boxing from Longmont Colorado on Saturday, November 17th.

Colorado and Local fans will be able to witness outstanding amateur Joel Cervantes, making his professional debut against a dominating Domonic Blanco in the featherweight division. Cervantes is not the only Longmont sensation joining the ranks of professional, as welterweight, Mark Taylor will step into the ring as a proficient athlete against skilled and talented Harold Jackson from nearby Fort Morgan.

USBL’s semi-pro action features local boxer Vanessa Villereal against Christina Breault from Grand Junction, CO. in a highlighted female contest. Also scheduled for semi-Pro action, includes Heavyweight, Jose Valdez, (Colorado Springs); Noe Escobar; Kevin Pantoja; Ricky Baca; Haciel Ruiz and Orlando Salgado

Stay tuned as we finalize another outstanding, action-packed card! Matches are being added.

Available seating is as follows:

VIP Table $65/seat, includes dinner and soft drink provided by Las Palmeras, 199 S Main St., Longmont; Ringside Reserved $45 and $35 General Admission, (note: General Admission does not guarantee a seat)

Veterans admission FREE, with proof of service!

For Information and tickets, call 720.297.7654 (Denver) or 720.296.6176 (Longmont)