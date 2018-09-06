Terrel Williams takes on David Grayton in co-feature

Philadelphia, PA (September 6, 2018) -Undefeated welterweight Terrel Williams will take on David Grayton in an intriguing 10-round bout that will now be part of an already packed fight card on Friday, September 14th at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

In the previously announced main event, Brandon Robinson will take on veteran Ernest Amuzu in the eight-round super middleweight bout.

The nine-bout card is promoted by King’s Promotions.

Williams (16-0,13 KOs) of Los Angeles, California is making his 1st start of 2018, is coming off a 6th round stoppage over Rosemberg Gomez on November 17th, 2017 in Flitny, Michigan.

Grayton (15-2-1, 11 KOs) of Washington, DC is looking to get back in the win column after dropping a 10-round unanimous decision to Miguel Cruz on November 21, 2017 in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Super Featherweight Anvar Yunusov will take on Angel Monreal in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

In a six-round welterweight bout, Shyngyskhan Tazhibay (6-0, 2 KOs) of Washington, D.C. battles Virgil Winfield (1-0, 1 KO) from Concord, NC

In four-round bouts:

Jerrod Miner (1-1-2, 1 KO) of Philadelphia battles Alejandro Jimenez (2-0, 1 KO) of New Hope, PA in a bantamweight bout.

Crystian Peguero (2-0, 1 KO) of Philadelphia will take on pro debuting Yueri Andujar of Reading, PA in a featherweight contest.

Christopher Burgos (0-2-1) of Philadelphia fights Robert Ramos (1-5-1, 1 KO) of Allentown, PA in a super featherweight scrap.

Keeshawn Williams (2-0, 1 KO) of Washington, D.C. will take on Frahad Fatulla of Salt Lake City, Utah (1-1) in a junior welterweight bout.

Daiyann Butt (1-0) of Philadelphia battles Anthony Smith (1-2-1) of Fresno, California in a junior welterweight bout

There will be a press conference on Wednesday September 12th at The 2300 Arena at 6 PM ET. The weigh in will take place on Thursday, September 13th at 5 PM ET.

Tickets for this great night of boxing can be purchased at www.2300arena.com for $100, $75 and $50