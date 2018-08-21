Thanksgiving Eve Pro Boxing Spectacular

Windham, NH (August 20, 2018) – On the eve of Thanksgiving, Wednesday, November 21, 2018, Boston Boxing Promotions will return to The Castleton Banquet and Conference Center in Windham, New Hampshire for the final time this year for an evening of high-quality professional boxing.

“Windham, New Hampshire has been our home all year and is the perfect place for us to cap off our 2018 lineup of fights,” said Boston Boxing Promotions’ president Peter Czymbor.

“The night before Thanksgiving is a great time for friends to get together and catch up for a night out. Almost everyone has the next day off, and we intend on showing them a good time with an action packed night of boxing.”

In January, Boston Boxing Promotions made its debut at The Castleton before a packed house highlighted by the respective pro debuts of North Andover’s “Irish” Tommy O’Connell and Springfield, Massachusetts’ Anthony Velazquez. The excitement continued in April with another event at The Castleton that featured former world title challenger Ashley Theophane, a frequent sparring partner of Floyd Mayweather, in action, and a New England “fight of the year” candidate between Boston’s Julio Perez Campusano and New York’s Eric Abraham that saw both fighters hit the canvas a combined three times in four rounds.

Fights for this event will be announced in the coming days.

The fight promotion is currently looking for corporate sponsors for this event. Interested local business owners are invited to contact Boston Boxing Promotions via email at bostonboxingpromotions@gmail.com. Sponsorship packages include blocks of ringside tickets.

Tickets for the November 21, 2018 Thanksgiving Eve Boxing event in Windham, NH are on sale now at www.BoxingNH.com.

Boston Boxing Promotions was founded in 2013 and is dedicated to the resurgence of professional boxing at the regional level, particularly in the New England area. Since that time, it has presented professional boxing events in places like Boston, Cape Cod, New Hampshire and New Bedford. To learn more about the promotion, you can follow them on Twitter @BostonProBoxing, join the promotion’s official Facebook page “Boston Boxing Promotions,” and visit the promotion’s website www.BostonBoxingPromotions.com.