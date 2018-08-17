‘The Dream’ Founds Devin Haney Promotions

LAS VEGAS, NV (August 15, 2018) – Devin Haney Promotions, the promotional company owned by undefeated WBC Youth and USBA Lightweight Champion, Devin “The Dream” Haney (19-0, 13 KOs), was just granted a boxing promoter’s license by the California State Athletic Department (CSAC).

At 19-Years old, Devin Haney, who was born in San Francisco and raised in Oakland, becomes the youngest promoter in boxing history. With the approved application, Devin Haney Promotions is off to a good start and looking is forward to showcasing events in California.

“Getting approved for my promoter’s license in California is something I envisioned since I turned professional,” said an elated Devin Haney, who now lives in Las Vegas. “Devin Haney Promotions will start doing shows on a modest scale, that will eventually lead to mega events.”

“I already have a couple of young hungry prospects on my roster and will be looking to sign other talented fighters as we march forward,” Haney continued. “I plan to showcase some of the best fighters in boxing.”

In his last fight, Haney looked sensational in his SHOWTIME debut, scoring a 9th round TKO against a worthy opponent in Mason Menard (33-3, 24 KOs), who many boxing insiders’ thought was going to give Devin problems. Haney’s performance was electrifying, setting him up for another date on the network.

“We have some big news that will be announced soon,” Haney concluded. “With the partnerships my dad and I have garnered, Devin Haney Promotions will be taking boxing to whole new level. I couldn’t do this without the help of my dad William, and the team he assembled around me. Together we are going to the top.”

“All I can say is the future is bright for Devin Haney Promotions,” stated William Haney, who has been guiding his son’s career since he made his pro debut at age 17. “Things are about to take off for everyone on the team, and boxing in California will be on the rise.”