‘The Princess’ Ema Kozin Vs Maria Lindberg Named Female Fight of the Year

GERMANY (November 11, 2019) – Ema Kozin honored with the ‘Female Fight of the Year 2019’ award from the WBF at the WBF convention in Germany this past week.

Kozin began collecting hardware in her 11th contest when she unanimously defeated Florence Muthoni in 10 rounds at the Tivoli Arena, Ljubljana. With the victory, Kozin became the WBF World Female Middleweight and WBC International Female Middleweight champion.

Kozin fought three times in 2019 and in her last contest held on October 6th. Kozin soundly defeated Maria Lindberg. The contest had five titles on the line, WBF World Female Super Middleweight; GBU Female World Super Middleweight; IBA World Female Super Middleweight; WIBA World Super Middleweight and the WIBF world Super Middleweight titles.

The WBF also recognized the outstanding work by team Kozin by awarding Trainer of the year to Rudolf Pavlin and Manager of the year to Mirco Scoco and well-deserved honors.

“I want to thank the entire team, assistant coach Redžo Ljutic, Tadej Černosa, Anja Robavs. I also want to thank the rest of the professional team Janez Flere, Mitja Brgant and Karli Zuniug.” – Rudolf Pavlin