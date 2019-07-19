The Takeover Comes to Maryland

NEW YORK (July 18, 2019)–Boxing’s hottest star, undefeated lightweight Teofimo Lopez takes what should be the last step towards securing a world title when he takes on Masayoshi Nakatani (18-0, 12 KOs) in the main event of a big card tomorrow night at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Photo by Mikey Williams / Top Rank

With Title shot on the line, Lightweight Sensation Teofimo Lopez takes on Masayoshi Nakatani

The fight is an IBF Title Eliminator, will be streamed live on ESPN+ beginning at 10:00 ET. (The card begins at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN+).

With the win, Lopez will be set up for a fall showdown with IBF world champion Richard Commey.

Lopez of Brooklyn, New York has had a meteoric rise up the lightweight division as he has compiled a record of 13-0 with 11 knockouts.

The charismatic 21 year-old Lopez first must get through the undefeated visitor from Osaka, Japan.

Nakatani is the long-time OBPF Lightweight champion, who has cleaned out the best fighters in Japan, and will be making his United States debut.

“Training camp was great this time around, and I just loved how everything was put to schedule,” said Lopez, who is coming off a 5th round stoppage over Edis Tatli on April 20th at Madison Square Garden.

“Nakatani is no pushover, and I know he’s going to come and try to win this fight. He’s undefeated, and is a lot taller than me so he has the advantage with his reach. I trust my coach and my team that our game plan is going to work, and I see us knocking Nakatani out before 12 rounds.”

“A win for me will lead us to become the mandatory challenger to face the IBF World Champion Richard Commey.

Lopez is managed by Split-T Management and promoted by Top Rank