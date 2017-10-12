Thomas LaManna returns to the ring, battles Tomas Mendez

Atlantic City, NJ (October 10, 2017)–On Saturday night, November 18th, welterweight contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna returns to the ring when he takes on Tomas Mendez in 10-round fight for LaManna’s WBC Silver Latino Welterweight title, as well as the LBF Intercontinental Welterweight title. The fight will headline a stacked night of boxing at The Claridge Hotel.

The show is promoted by Rising Promotions and Greg Cohen Promotions in association with Devin Haney Promotions and Winner Take All Productions.

“This is our 10th show and we expect this to be the best turn out,” said Debbie LaManna, CEO of Rising Promotions. “With a stacked undercard, and my son getting to headline again, we can all expect a great night of boxing. I’m happy Thomas decided to stick with it, after more than 10 years and a lot of money spent, it would be foolish to stop now when he is right there. We are happy to be doing this show with Greg Cohen and we look forward to bigger and better things together in the future.”

I am thrilled to be working with Rising Promotions This is a stacked from top to bottom. It is worthy of a ShoBox card,” said Greg Cohen, President of Greg Cohen Promotions.. .”When you have a show with Thomas defending his title and fighters like Devin Haney, and fights such as Serrano against Enver Halili plus Skender Halili fighting Jeff Lentz, every fight is a TV worthy fight. We are really excited to bring this to The Claridge, and a great way to finish out the year in Atlantic City and happy that GCP is a co-promoter on the show.”

LaManna of Millville, New Jersey will be making the 1st defense of the WBC Silver Latino title that he won on August 19th when he scored two knockdowns en-route to a ten round unanimous decision over George Sosa at The Claridge Hotel in Atlantic City.

The 25 year-old Lamanna is a six-year professional who has wins over veteran’s Ayi Bruce, Kendal Mena, Eduardo Flores, and Carlos Winston Velasquez.

This will be LaManna’s 7th bout at The Claridge and 16th in Atlantic City.

“I’m back! I couldn’t stay away for long. It’s crazy, after my last fight, I was set on being done with boxing,” said Thomas LaManna. “I Couldn’t handle the stress anymore and it’s hard. I have a huge chip on my shoulder with no promoter, no more financial backing, just me and my mother. We have mart strategic planning, and a Dream. I feel I have a lot left and I’ll be knocking on doors in 2018. To me, Mendez is dangerous because you never know what he will bring. I’ve always said records don’t mean anything to me. We’ll see on November 18 what he brings and like I always say, I make my adjustments and do what I have to do to win.”

“As for this card, I feel it’s the best one we at Rising Promotions have put together. Raymond Serrano and Enver Halili is a solid cross roads fight, and I’m glad we got it done. I’m excited to have Devin Haney on the show, and Tommy Rainone’s go away fight is special. Expect another sell out. Thank you to everyone involved putting this great card together including all the fighters involved, The NJSACB, Commissioner Larry Hazzard and Rhonda Utley-Herring, Greg Cohen, the LBF and Ms. Marian Muhammad, the WBC, GH3 Promotions and The Claridge.”

Mendez of Santo Domingo, Domincan Republic has a record of 24-10 with 17 knockouts.

The 10 year-professional won 16 of his first 17 bouts, and is a capable fighter who has fought top competition around the world. This will be Mendez 7th title fight, and he is coming off a stoppage defeat to Derrick Cuevas on June 17th in Caguas, Puerto Rico.

WBC Youth Champion, Devin Haney (16-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas will take on Taiwo Ali Sulaimon (21-5-1, 16 KOs) of Lagos, Nigeria in a junior welterweight bout.

Haney, just 18 years-old has quickly emerged as one of the top prospects in the country.

He turned professional at age 16, and has been more impressive with each performance.

Haney has impressive wins over Jairo Fernandez Vargas (4-0), Clay Burns (4-1-2), and in his last bout he scored a eight-round unanimous decision over Enrique Tinoco (16-4-1) on September 22nd in Philadelphia.

In the exciting welterweight bout, Raymond “Tito” Serrano will take on Enver Halili in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds.

Serrano of Philadelphia has been on the cusp of a big fight in the welterweight division, has a record of 23-4 with ten knockouts.

The 28 year-old is a ten-year professional, has wins over Ashantie Hendrickson (1-0), Jay Krupp (12-1), Ronnie Warrior, Jr. (13-2-1), Ayi Bruce (15-2) & Jerome Rodriguez (6-1-3).

Serrano is on a two-fight winning streak with the latest win being a six-round unanimous decision over Zack Ramsey (8-1) on September 22 in Philadelphia.

Halili is perfect with a record of 10-0 with three knockouts.

Halili of Bronx, New York is a five-year professional with wins over undefeated Raul Nuncio (2-0) and his latest bout where he scored his biggest win with a eight-round unanimous decision over Wesley Tucker (14-0) on June 30 in Toledo, Ohio.

In eight-round bouts.

Adam Lopez (16-1-2, 8 KOs) of San Antonio, Texas battles Jorge Diaz (18-5-1, 10 KOs) of New Brunswick, New Jersey in a super bantamweight bout for the WBC Fecarbox title.

Skender Halili (14-2, 13 KOs) of Bronx, New York battles Jeff Lentz (5-1, 1 KO) of Belmar, New Jersey in a junior middleweight fight.

In six-round bouts:

Tommy Rainone (26-8-1, 6 KO’s) of New York, New York will make his final start of his career when he takes on an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

Yurik Mamedov (7-0, 3 KOs) of New York, New York will take on an opponent to be named in a super lightweight bout.

In a rematch of lightweight’s. Tomas Romain (4-1) of Brooklyn, NY boxes Sidell Blocker (1-9-1) of Pleasantville, New Jersey.

In four-round bouts:

Jonathan Arroyo of Long Island will make his pro debut against Steve Moore (0-1) of Orange, New Jersey in a welterweight bout.

Tickets for this great evening of boxing are priced at $200, $125, $80 and $55 (General Admission) and can be purchased at www.RisingBoxingPromotions.com