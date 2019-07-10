Thomas LaManna Takes on hard punching Carlos Garcia Hernandez

ATLANTIC CITY (JULY 10, 2019)–World-Ranked junior middleweight contender Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna take on Carlos Garcia Hernandez in the eight-round main event on Saturday, July 20th at The brand new Carousel Room inside the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.

LaManna – Hernandez will headline a massive 10-bout card that is promoted by Rising Star Promotions.

LaManna of Milville, New Jersey (27-2-1, 9 KOs) is ranked number-12 by the WBA and number-13 by the WBO, will be making his 1st start in 2019.

The 27 year-old LaManna, who was the former New Jersey State and WBC Fecarbox Welterweight champion, is unbeaten in his last seven outings to which he as gone 6-0-1.

LaManna has wins over Kendal Mena (20-3), Matthew Strode (25-6) and in his last bout, LaManna won an eight-round unanimous decision over former world title challenger Mike Arnaoutis on November 16th, 2018 at The Showboat.

This will be the 21st fight in Atlantic City for LaManna, with this fighting being the 3rd at The Showboat.

The hard hitting Hernandez has a deceiving record of 15-21-1 with 12 knockouts.

Hernandez of Trujillo Alto Puerto Rico has big wins over undefeated Jeffrey Acevedo (8-0), Manny Woods (13-3-1), A 1st round stoppage over contender Patrick Day (11-1-1) and a 2nd round stoppage over undefeated Travis Castellon (16-0-1).

He has faced a staggering 17 undefeated opponents including world champions Jermell and Jermall Charlo plus world title challenger Yordenis Ugas

In six-round bouts:

WBO Youth Junior Middleweight champion Nikita Miroshnichenko (10-0, 3 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York will make his Atlantic City debut against an opponent to be named.

Isiah Seldon (13-2-1, 4 KOs) of Somers Point, New Jersey takes on Jordan Rosario (3-8) of Jersey City, NJ in a super welterweight contest.

Gabriel Pham (11-1, 5 KOs) of Atlantic City will take on an opponent to be named in a super middleweight fight.

Sahret Delgado (7-0, 7 KOs) of Humacao, Puerto Rico takes on 24 fight veteran Larry Knight of Birmingham, Georgia in a heavyweight bout.

In four round bouts:

Zachary Dubnoff (2-0, 2 KOs) of Springfield, NJ will take on pro debuting Devonn Boone of Maryland in a super middleweight contest.

Josue Rosa (2-0,2 KOs) boxes Steven Lopez (0-3) in a battle between Philadelphia based bantamweights.

Robert Terry (3-0) of Jersey City, New Jersey takes Simon Say (0-2-1) of Newark, New Jersey in a middleweight bout.

Shinard Bunch (2-0, 2 KOs) of Trenton, NJ will fight an opponent to be named (7-13-3, 2 KOs) of Allentown, PA in a welterweight bout.

Ry’Shine Collins (2-0, 2 KOs) of Philadelphia will take on Dwayne Larry Jr. (2-2, 2 KOs) of Tampa, Florida in a bantamweight tussle.

