Thomas Mattice and Roney Hines Get Wins in Cleveland

NUTLEY, NJ – May 13, 2019 – Lightweight Thomas Mattice and heavyweight Roney Hines scored wins on Saturday night at The Agora in Cleveland.

Mattice of Cleveland won a six-round unanimous decision over Angel Sarinana in a six-round bout.

Mattice won by shutout scores of 60-54 on all cards, and raised his record to 14-1-1.

Hines, also of Cleveland, was taken the distance for the 1st time in his career. The 2018 National Golden Gloves champion, Hines won a four-round unanimous decision over previously undefeated David Infante.

Hines won by scores of 40-36 on all cards.

Hines is now 6-0 and will be back in action on June 21st in Sloan, Iowa.