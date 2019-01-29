Thomas Mattice And Will Madera To Clash

NEW YORK – January 28, 2019 – Undefeated lightweights Thomas Mattice and Will Madera will face off in the new co-feature of this Friday’s ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader live on SHOWTIME from Main Street Armory in Rochester, N.Y.

Mattice (13-0-1, 10 KOs) and Madera (12-0-2, 6 KOs) will meet in an eight-round co-featured bout on the telecast, which begins at 10 p.m. ET/PT and is headlined by the return of undefeated super middleweight prospect Ronald Ellis against once-beaten DeAndre Ware.

The Mattice vs. Madera bout was added to the telecast after unbeaten 140-pound prospect Logan Yoon suffered a knee injury while training to face Richard Zamora.

Mattice, a native of Cleveland, Ohio, returns for his fourth bout on the prospect developmental series. In his last fight, the 28-year-old fought to a split-draw in an immediate rematch with Zhora Hamazaryan on September 28 onShoBox. Mattice had edged Hamazaryan in a controversial split-decision in July and granted his opponent an immediate rematch. Prior to his first bout with Hamazaryan, Mattice had won six consecutive bouts via knockout.

The 28-year-old Madera is a native of Albany, N.Y. and was a three-time New York Golden Gloves Champion. In his toughest test to date, Madera fought to a draw with then-unbeaten Wesley Ferrer in 2017. Madera, who comes forward and presses the action, will face yet another undefeated opponent in Mattice in his national television debut.

In the opening bout of the telecast, former No. 1-ranked U.S. amateur Abraham Nova (14-0, 10 KOs) will face fellow-unbeaten Oluwaseun Joshua Wahab (16-0, 10 KOs), of Ghana, in an eight-round super featherweight bout.