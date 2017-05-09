¡THROWdown! talks upcoming Errol Spence Vs Kell Brook

Both boxers facing adversary other than each other, Spence travelling into hostile territory fighting Brook in his back yard. Will Spence have to knock out Brook to win?

Brook coming off a devastating loss to Gennady Golovkin in a battle that not only handed Brook his only loss but caused physical damage as well. Can Brook overcome this loss both physical and mental and beat one of the best boxers in the division?

¡THROWdown! hosts Aurelio Martinez and Stephen Johnson give their take on the upcoming fight between Errol Spence and Kell Brook.