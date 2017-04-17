TLC Boxing Offers More Than Meets The Eye

DENVER (April 12, 2017) TLC Boxing, located at 2326 E. 46th Ave (46th & N. York) in Denver, is owned and operated by Tim Gonzales and has become known for their unique brand of training methods incorporated by Head Boxing Coach Donald ‘2Slick2Quick’ Camarena, who was born in Denver, raised in El Paso, Texas.

Camarena had quite the illustrious professional boxing career and remains a Denver fan favorite. From outside appearances, the TLC Boxing facility looks nowhere near capable of offering much but once inside, that ‘old school gym flavor’ becomes more than evident but first, more about Donald Camarena. Read more…