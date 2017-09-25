Tony Harrison Returns to Action to Take on Mexico’s Paul Valenzuela Jr.

BROOKLYN (September 25, 2017) – Former title challenger Tony Harrison (24-2, 20 KOs) will return to the ring in a 10-round middleweight bout against Paul Valenzuela Jr. (20-5, 14 KOs) as part of an exciting night of undercard bouts on Saturday, October 14 from Barclays Center, the home of BROOKLYN BOXING™.

Additional action will see featherweight world champion Cindy Serrano (26-5-3, 10 KOs) from Brooklyn making her Barclays Center debut in an eight-round special attraction bout.

The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara defending against undefeated Terrell Gausha in the main event of SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING. Coverage on SHOWTIME begins live at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT and features hard-hitting unbeaten champion Jermell “Iron Man” Charlo taking on top contender Erickson “Hammer” Lubin and “Swift” Jarrett Hurd making his first title defense against tough former world champion Austin “No Doubt” Trout.

Tickets to the event are on sale now and start at $50 (not including applicable fees). Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, barclayscenter.com or by calling 800-745-3000. Tickets can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. Group discounts are available by calling 844-BKLYN-GP.

A trio of exciting local prospects will compete in their hometown as 2016 Haitian Olympian Richardson Hitchins (2-0, 1 KO) fights in a four-round welterweight bout, Brooklyn’s Julian Sosa (9-0-1, 3 KOs) enters the ring for a six-round welterweight attraction and unbeaten prospects square-off for eight rounds of super welterweight action as Brooklyn’s Chordale Booker (7-0, 4 KOs) meets Malcolm McCallister (9-0, 8 KOs).

Rounding out the night of fights are Justin Hurd (3-0, 3 KOs), brother of 154-pound champion Jarrett, in a six-round super welterweight bout against Georgia’s Steven Andrade (3-2, 2 KOs) and unbeaten Dylan Price (3-0, 3 KOs) in a four-round junior bantamweight affair.

The 27-year-old Harrison scored an explosive ninth-round stoppage of Sergey Rabchenko last July at Barclays Center to earn his world title shot earlier this year in which he lost a spirited contest against Jarrett Hurd. The Detroit-native was unbeaten in his first 21 pro fights, recording 10-straight knockouts between 2013 and 2015 and owns victories over Cecil McCalla, Fernando Guerrero and Tyrone Brunson over his seven-year pro career. He will take on the 30-year-old Valenzuela Jr. out of Baja California Sur, Mexico who has won three of his last four contests.

The older sister of five-division champion Amanda, Cindy became a world champion last year when she defeated Calixta Silgado to capture the WBO Featherweight World Championship. Born in Puerto Rico but raised and fighting out of Brooklyn, she defended her title successfully in May by defeating Paola Torres. Serrano is unbeaten in her last 12 contests dating back to 2012 and will be making her Barclays Center debut on October 14.