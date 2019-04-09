Top Amateur Boxers from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C to Compete in Spain

Nutley, NJ (April 8, 2019) – On Sunday, some of the top amateur boxers on the East Coast left for Murcia, Spain to compete in the Youth and Junior International championships that will take place from April 8 – April 13th.

The 10-person team is made up of all top USA Boxing talent, and all ranked kids in the country from their respective clubs:

NJ LBC

ADIRONDACK LBC

POTOMAC VALLEY LBC

MIDDLE ATLANTIC LBC

Team members include Juniors : Ramier Walker 46kg, Dwyke Flemmings 63kg, Kasir Goldston 66kg & Zahir Abdus Salaam 70kg

The Youth roster includes: Shamar Canal 49kg, Keith Colon 52kg , Rasheim Jefferson 56kg, Breeon Carothers 60 kg, Keon Davis 64 kg & Vito Mielnicki 69 kg.

The team will be chaperoned by a terrific coaching staff that consists : Dywyke Flemmings , Muhammad Salaam, Keith Colon, Tyshuan Goldston, Rashiem Jefferson.

In order to make this trip, the team was able to be sponsored by GH3 Promotions, City of Newark, Marshall Wace Company , Duncan Ford , M&M Redevelopment , Sky Club Fitness of West Caldwell, All State Painting & New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.