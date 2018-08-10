Deerfield Beach, FL (August 9, 2018)—The interim WBA Heavyweight Championship will be on the line Saturday night as Trevor Bryan and B. J. Flores square off at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ it was announced by promoter Don King.

The 28-year-old Bryan (19-0, 13 KOs), who hails from Schenectady, NY has his eyes on the interim world title as he returns to the ring Saturday night following stopping Francois Russell in the third round in his last fight on Dec. 15, 2017. Flores, who hails from Chandler, AZ is 34-3-1 with 21 KOs. He last fought at the Celebrity Theater on June 24, 2017 and won a unanimous decision over Nick Guivas.

The interim title is on the line since the pending WBA heavyweight championship pitting Manuel Charr and Fres Oquendo is currently in litigation. The fight is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 29, but the courts will decide if this championship bout moves forward.

“These two warriors are both very hungry and they both dream of becoming a heavyweight champion,” said promoter Don King. “This should be a classic battle on Saturday night with the title on the line. We’ll decide the title in the ring, while the courts decide on what they will do with Charr and Oquendo.”

Tickets for the Celebrity Theater’s night of boxing are on sale at www.ironboy.com or at the box office. Tickets are priced at $30, $40, $60 and $100. Doors open at 5 p.m. The Celebrity Theater is located at 440 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix.