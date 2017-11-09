Tri-Star Boxing Promotions returns to Nashville

Nashville, TN (November 7, 2017) – Junior flyweight sensation Edwin Reyes looks for his fourth straight victory when he challenges Santos “Titos” Vasquez in the eight round main event of Tri-Star Boxing’s “Fights at the Fairgrounds” Friday, December 8 at the Fairgrounds Sports Arena in Nashville.

Living and fighting out of Nashville by way of Guatemala, Reyes owns a solid 7-2-2 record with five KO’s. On September 15, Reyes outpointed ultra-experienced Armando Vasquez over eight rounds. Locals have fully adopted Reyes, who will be fighting for a sixth time in the Music City.

Representing Reno, NV, the hard-hitting Vasquez is 4-2-1 with three wins by knockout. A win over Reyes would run Vasquez’ unbeaten streak to five fights.

The co-featured bout of the evening pits Nashville-based knockout artist Sena “African Assassin” Agbeko against durable veteran Juan Carlos Rojas of Mexico in a six rounds super middleweight showdown.

Agbeko, who came to Nashville by way of Ghana, owns an outstanding 19-1 professional ledger with 17 KO’s. In his last bout, Agbeko dominated veteran Brad Austin over six rounds. Since his lone setback in 2014, Agbeko’s made tremendous improvements and hopes to become a contender in the near future.

Rojas has shared the ring with many notable fighters including former world champion Cornelius “K9” Bundrage along with contenders Brian Vera, Nathanial Gallimore, Terell Gausha, Domonique Dolton and Caleb Plant among others.

Cruiserweight standout Mike Wilson travels from his native Oregon to face an opponent TBD in a six round contest. A two-time US National Champion as an amateur, Wilson’s 18-0 with 8 KO’s as a pro and is working his way up the ranks.

“I’m glad to have two of our favorite local fighters headlining again,” said Matt Young, founder of Tri-Star Boxing Promotions. “Reyes gives fans their monies worth every time and Sena’s produced some great knockouts. Fans are also in for a treat with Mike Wilson. He was one of America’s top amateurs and is unbeaten in the pros so a big fight is definitely in his future.”

Light heavyweight Roy King, 10-1-1 (5 KO’s) of Johnson City, TN meets 34 fight veteran Marcus Brooks of Fort Benning, GA in a six round light heavyweight showdown while debuting light heavyweight Maidel Sando squares off with Memphis, TN’s Darius Shorter. Eduardo Aguiar, 1-0, will do battle with Memphis native Adam Young and debuting Demarcus “Chuckie” Driver enters the paid ranks against 10 fight vet Nicholas Rodriguez of Kentucky.

Additional bouts will be announced shortly.

“Nashville is becoming an excellent fight town,” stated Young. “The crowds have grown with every show and more boxers are contacting me about fighting on Tri-Star cards. I look forward to another exciting evening of action that will showcase some very good talent on December 8.”