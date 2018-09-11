Two More Fights Announced for Heavyweight Factory’s “Rumble at the Rock 2”

(September 10, 2018) – More exciting bouts have been announced for “Rumble at the Rock 2,” professional boxing event, presented by Kris Lawrence and The Heavyweight Factory, taking place on Friday, Sept. 28 in the Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

In the night’s 10-round co-main event, Miami via Ekibastuz, Kazakhstan’s Mussa “Warrior” Tursyngaliyev (7-0, 6 KOs) will now take on Monteira, Colombia’s Deivi “El Cabo” Bassa (20-5, 12 KOs) over 10 rounds for the WBA International Featherweight Championship.

In an important “All Florida” bout, promising undefeated welterweight Livan “Machine Gun Kid” Navarro (8-0, 5 KOs), a former heavily decorated amateur from Miami (via Cuba) will face once-beaten former WBC Latino Welterweight Champion Armando “The Gentleman” Alvarez (18-1, 12 KOs) of Key West.

Both of these terrific showdowns are in support of the night’s 10-round main event with Honolulu, Hawaii’s undefeated Logan “The Korican Kid” Yoon (12-0, 10 KOs) defending his WBO-NABO Youth Junior Welterweight Championship against former WBA Fedecentro Super Lightweight, WBA Fedecaribe Welterweight and WBA Fedecentro Welterweight Champion John “El Emperador” Rentería (16-4-1, 12 KOs) of Panama.

Tickets for “Rumble at the Rock 2” cost $60, $100, $150, $250 and $500 VIP and are available through ticketmaster.com.

“These three fights are indicative of the quality match-ups we are able to consistently present to South Florida boxing fans,” said Henry Rivalta, Director of Boxing Operations of The Heavyweight Factory. “Mussa is in against a very tough veteran for his second professional title and Livan Navarro has asked us to challenge him. You have to commend him for being willing to take tough challenges and that’s exactly what Armando Alvarez is. They are both very good fighters, and this should be a great fight.”

A treasure for Florida’s fans of live boxing, Heavyweight Factory’s fights at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino have become the nation’s strongest off-TV boxing series. On fight night, doors open at 6 p.m. and the action starts at 7 p.m. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is located at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, Fla. More exciting bouts will be announced shortly.