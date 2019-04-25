Two-Time Indian Olympian Vikas Krishan Goes To 2-0 with Unanimous Decision Over Noah Kidd

NEW YORK (April 24, 2019) -Two-Time Olympian from India, Vikas Krishan made it two straight to start his pro career as he took a six-round unanimous decision over Noah Kidd at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Also on Saturday night, cruiserweight, Joe Jones needed just 61 seconds to take out previously undefeated Montez Brown in a cruiserweight bout at The Rosecroft Raceway in Fort Washington, Maryland.



Photo: Mikey Williams / Top Rank

The Krishan – Kidd bout was seen live on ESPN 2.

Krishan fought through a cut over his left eye, but controlled the action with his aggressiveness, and he landed shots on the inside as well boxed well from distance. Krishan won by scores of 60-54 twice and 59-55.

The 27 year-old Krishan was an Olympian in 2012 and 2016, and is the only Indian fighter in history to capture gold medals at both the Asian and Commonwealth Games as well as the AIBA Youth Boxing Championships.

In 2012, at the London Olympics, he defeated current IBF welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. via 13-11 decision, only for the decision to be controversially overturned five hours later due to various fouls Krishan committed during the bout.

In the last Olympics, Krishan made it to the quarterfinals. He became the first three-medal winner of the Asian Games as he won a Bronze Medal.

Jones was able to drop Brow with a hard right hand. Jones continued to dominance as he landed a flurry of punches to the body and head before the bout was stopped.

With the win, Jones, 24 years-old of Leesburg, Virginia is now 10-1 with eight-knockouts.

Krishan is managed by Split-T Management, and is promoted by Top Rank.