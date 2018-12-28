Two Titles On The Line

Andrews, Gravely put titles on the line in special matinee edition of “CES MMA 54”

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (Dec. 27th, 2018) — CES MMA kicks off the New Year with two major title fights at Twin River Casino Hotel.

Lightweight world title-holder Nate “The Snake” Andrew (14-1, 5 KOs) of East Providence, R.I., and reigning bantamweight world champion Tony Gravely (15-5, 5 KOs) of Martinsville, Va., put their belts on the line at “CES MMA 54” on Saturday, Jan. 19th, 2019 in a special 2 p.m. matinee.

In his second title defense, Andrews faces Bellator and Legacy Fighting Alliance alum Bryce Logan (9-3, 2 KOs) of Sioux Falls, S.D., while Gravely battles Milford, Mass., prospect Kris Moutinho (7-2, 3 KOs), both in five-round bouts.

Tickets for “CES MMA 54” start at $47 and are available online at www.cesmma.com or www.twinriver.com or by phone at 401-724-2253/2254. All bouts are subject to change.

The 27-year-old Gravely wastes no time defending his CES MMA World Bantamweight Title after capturing the crown Nov. 2nd at Twin River with a 36-second knockout win over Rhode Island’s Kody Nordy. Gravely was originally scheduled to face CES MMA vet Dinis Paiva Jr., who was forced to withdraw 24 hours before the event, but instead fought Nordby, whom he defeated within seconds when he broke free of an armbar attempt by slamming Nordby on his head, knocking him unconscious.

This is the biggest opportunity of Moutinho’s young career. The 26-year-old debuted in September of 2016, winning his first four bouts with CES MMA, and promptly ran off three consecutive wins this year, the most recent coming at “CES MMA 53” when he defeated James Quigg by unanimous decision.

Andrews looks to make it two in a row since capturing the vacant CES MMA World Lightweight Title at “CES MMA 49” against Chris Padilla. He won his first title defense at “CES MMA 51” in August, submitting D’Juan Owens in just over 90 seconds, and has now won eight in a row since suffering his lone defeat in 2014.

The undercard features the long-awaited return of nine-time UFC and eight-time CES MMA vet Eric Spicely (10-4, 2 KOs) of Providence, R.I., who fights for the promotion that launched his career for the first time since 2015. Spicely battles Stephen Regman (9-3, 7 KOs) of Brick, N.J.

Exciting Plymouth, Mass., strawweight Kylie O’Hearn (1-0) makes her CES MMA in a highly-anticipated showdown with Waterbury, Conn., native and nine-fight vet Jessy Miele (6-3, 1 KO), who returns to CES MMA for the first time since 2015. Light heavyweight Kevin Haley (6-4, 2 KOs) of Rollinsford, N.H., faces unbeaten Manchester, Conn., prospect William Knight (3-0) and Syracuse, N.Y., flyweight Josh Ricci (4-1) steps up to fight 22-fight vet Tateki Matsuda (13-9, 5 KOs) of Boston.

Nordby, who stepped up on less than 24 hours’ notice to face Gravely in November, returns for “CES MMA 54” alongside unbeaten Hampstead, N.H., flyweight Brandon Marrotte (4-0, 4 KOs), who won his first two bouts with CES MMA in February and June. Also on the undercard, Attleboro, Mass., bantamweight David Baxter (4-2, 1 KO) faces New York’s Al Jones (3-4, 1 KO). Baxter last fought in March of 2017 against Nordby at “CES MMA 42.”